SURREY, B.C. -- A man and woman injured in what Surrey RCMP say was a targeted shooting drove themselves to a Metro Vancouver hospital Sunday night.

The pair, who police say are known to them, showed up at Langley Memorial Hospital just before 9 p.m., minutes after a 911 call reporting shots fired on 80th Avenue near 184th Street.

Neighbour Deb Hencheroff said she saw something unusual on the road at about a quarter to nine.

"I noticed too many taillights," she said, indicating there were two vehicles side-by-side at an intersection, one in the oncoming lane. Then, she heard gunfire.

"Five or six shots – really, really loud shots," she said. "Police were here in a few minutes and when we came out there was glass all over the road."

A few minutes after 9 p.m., the RCMP received another 911 call, this time about a Mercedes on fire in the 16500 block of Northview Crescent.

Area resident Brock Sears said he called 911 after his roommate spotted the flames.

"I just said that there's a car on fire outside my house, 'Get here as fast as you can. A tree's about to go up in flames,'" he said

Sears said he also heard something outside before they noticed the fire: "I just heard a car alarm go off, like, 'Beep beep,' just to lock it."

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said police believe the burned vehicle, which was later towed away, is connected to the shooting, and added it's typically something that's seen when people are trying to destroy evidence.

"At this point, it’s too early to say if this incident was linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict or if there is a nexus to drug trafficking," Cpl. Sidhu said. "However, we can say that this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

The two victims are said to be in stable condition, and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators are hoping to hear from any additional witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam video.

People can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.