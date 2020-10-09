VANCOUVER -- A man who was critically injured on the Trinity Western University campus last month has died, and homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Police said they were called to the Christian liberal arts school on Sept. 30 for reports of an "agitated man" who was involved in an altercation with campus security.

The 31-year-old man was unresponsive when officers arrived at Trinity Western, according to Langley RCMP. He was transported to hospital, where he died several days later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Friday that it has since taken conduct of the investigation.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, and that there are no ongoing public safety concerns," Det. Lara Jansen said in a news release.

Several questions surrounding the incident remain unanswered, including how the man died and whether he had any connection to the school.

Jansen said IHIT's investigation is still in the early stages, and that police would not be providing any further details Friday.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.