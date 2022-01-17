2 more Lower Mainland care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

VANCOUVER -

Two more long-term care homes in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to an update from Fraser Health on Monday.

The latest outbreaks were declared at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care and MSA Manor, both located in Abbotsford.

Eight residents and four staff members at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Fraser Health, as have nine residents and three staff members at MSA Manor.

All infected residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation.

The health authority says it has implemented infection prevention and control measures in the affected units at both facilities as well as additional testing and screening.

Fraser Health also declared an end to outbreaks at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, The Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack and Glenwood Care Centre in Agassiz.

"With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations," a release by Fraser Health reads.