2 more Lower Mainland care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

The Mayfair Senior Living + Care facility in Abbotsford can be seen in this photo courtesy of The Care Group. The Mayfair Senior Living + Care facility in Abbotsford can be seen in this photo courtesy of The Care Group.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener