2 men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now heading to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion

Oleh Hlyniailiuk has watched from afar as Russian troops invaded his native country of Ukraine, and everyday citizens took up arms to protect it.

Hlyniailiuk came to Vancouver in November for vacation, and will soon be returning to a country that's much different than the one he left.

"I felt like someone put a knife in my heart," Hlyniailiuk said, recalling when news broke of the Russian attack.

The 26-year-old has since been getting updates from his friends back home, some of whom are hiding in bunkers as others are fighting to defend their country.

On Tuesday, Hlyniailiuk took the ferry to Victoria to go to MD Charlton, a distributor of tactical equipment, to stock up on medical supplies and protective gear to bring back to Ukraine.

"We cannot accept the occupation of Ukraine; it will mean the world will lose democracy," he told CTV News.

He will be flying from Canada to Austria with 10 suitcases on Wednesday, before making the trek to the war zone.

He said he doesn't plan on fighting, but will if he is needed.

"I am scared. I don’t want to fight with the weapons. But the scare is 10 per cent, the 90 per cent is the obligation and belief that we will win," he explained.

When his church, Holy Eucharist Cathedral in New Westminster, learned that he is leaving Canada to bring supplies to Ukraine, they fundraised quickly, collecting $15,000 in just 24 hours.

"I would put Oleh as men with magnanimous hearts and souls," said Father Mykhailo Ozorovych. "We felt a responsibility to equip him properly, to do our best to make sure he is prepared as he can be and provided with safety gear."

But those funds will be used for something else, as the president of MD Charlton told CTV News that they are donating the supplies to Hlyniailiuk.

"I really don't see any funds exchanging hands today," said Alec Rossa.

Rossa said he has strong ties to Ukraine, with 40 relatives in the country.

"Unfortunately, my youngest cousin, 18, who has no military experience, just got his uniform today," he said.

Also joining the fight is Bryson Woolsey, a Powell River, B.C., man who recently quit his job as a cook.

The 33-year-old is answering the country's calls for foreign volunteers, despite having zero ties to Ukraine.

"Whatever they need me to do, if that's somewhere in the back, in logistics for support, or if it's a frontline combat role, I'm happy to do that. And I've weighed those risks," Woolsey said.

He was supposed to start schooling this month with a goal of becoming an addictions counsellor. But now, his career plans are put on hold.

He said his family is supportive, but they fear for his life.

"It could be the end of me – it's a real risk, but I think it's worth taking a stand for these people," he said.

As Hlyniailiuk prepares to face war, he pleaded with Canadians to continue to show support.

"If you can do more, please do it because this is the fight for the world's democracy," he said.