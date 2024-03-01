2 men charged in Guildford Town Centre fight that escalated to stabbing

Two men have been charged more than three months after a fight broke out at a Metro Vancouver mall, Mounties announced Friday.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release charges were approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service on Feb. 20. Abdimalik Idle, 22, was charged with assault with a weapon and 18-year-old Tut-Kuoth Kong was charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that unfolded shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. Officers were called about a fight that was happening at Surrey's Guildford Town Centre. One man had "serious injuries resulting from a stab wound" and two other men were arrested.

"This incident occurred in a very public place and was concerning to police and the community. We are glad that the thorough investigation by our serious crime unit has led to charge approval," said Cpl. James Mason in the news release.

Mounties said no other details would be released while the matter is before the courts.