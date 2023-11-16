Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP

One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a fight in progress inside Guildford Town Centre around 4:25 p.m.

“Initial information indicates that there was an altercation between parties which escalated to one person being stabbed,” Mounties said in a news release Thursday evening.

“Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit and General Investigation Unit are working to determine the full circumstances of what transpired.”

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to jail, according to police.

Witnesses are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.