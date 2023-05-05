2 men arrested and charged in connection to New Westminster kidnapping, say police

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a kidnapping in Metro Vancouver last month, police say.

Kamloops man Kyle Clark Dimond, 40, and 42-year-old Marc Kevin Valcourt of Vernon are in custody after allegedly taking a New Westminster resident hostage on the evening of April 25, according to a statement issued by the New Westminster Police Department on Friday.

“Based on evidence obtained during this rapidly unfolding investigation, two armed suspects were intercepted by police leading to the safe rescue of the hostage,” reads the release.

Valcourt is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of an imitation firearm.

In addition to those same charges, one count of assault has been laid against Dimond.

“Investigators were extremely concerned for the well-being of this individual,” New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the statement.

The NWPD shared little details on the investigation, only saying it received “extensive support” from multiple police agencies during the investigation—including the RCMP, Vancouver Police Department, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

As investigators continue gathering evidence, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430, or email at mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.