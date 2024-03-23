2 men arrested after officer assaulted, threatened at Burnaby shopping plaza: RCMP

Mounties in Burnaby say two men were arrested after a loss prevention officer (LPO) was threatened and assaulted at a shopping plaza Friday night.

Burnaby RCMP say they were called to Market Crossing, located at Byrne Road and Marine Way around 9 p.m. after reports that a shoplifter had assaulted the LPO before threatening to kill him.

Police say the suspect had already fled by the time they arrived, but soon after a 54-year-old man associated with the suspect was located and arrested after it was determined he was breaching multiple conditions.

Officers say they then located the original suspect, a 35-year-old man, at another location.

Both suspects were released at the scene with several conditions and court dates.

Mounties say the LPO was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.