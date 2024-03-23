VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 men arrested after officer assaulted, threatened at Burnaby shopping plaza: RCMP

    Police say a man assaulted and threatened a loss prevention officer at Market Crossing in Burnaby on Friday. Police say a man assaulted and threatened a loss prevention officer at Market Crossing in Burnaby on Friday.
    Share

    Mounties in Burnaby say two men were arrested after a loss prevention officer (LPO) was threatened and assaulted at a shopping plaza Friday night.

    Burnaby RCMP say they were called to Market Crossing, located at Byrne Road and Marine Way around 9 p.m. after reports that a shoplifter had assaulted the LPO before threatening to kill him.

    Police say the suspect had already fled by the time they arrived, but soon after a 54-year-old man associated with the suspect was located and arrested after it was determined he was breaching multiple conditions.

    Officers say they then located the original suspect, a 35-year-old man, at another location.

    Both suspects were released at the scene with several conditions and court dates.

    Mounties say the LPO was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News