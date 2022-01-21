2 dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. correctional centre
Dozens of inmates at a B.C. correctional centre have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a temporary suspension of visits.
In a statement Thursday, Correctional Service Canada said 24 inmates at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford were confirmed to have COVID-19. Testing is being offered to other inmates and staff, so the number of positives may change, CSC said.
"We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution," CSC said.
All staff are given PPE, like medical masks and face shields, and inmates are encouraged to wear medical masks whenever they're not in their cells. Vaccinations have been offered since last January and boosters are being offered now, CSC said.
Just over 89 per cent of inmates at the facility have received two vaccine doses. Ninety-one per cent have gotten one shot and nearly 12 per cent have boosters.
In November, CSC implemented a policy requiring all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination, or a valid exemption and negative test, before entering prisons and parole offices.
For now, in-person visits at the institution are suspended. CSC said it's offering other options to help inmates connect with family and support networks.
Earlier this week, dozens of COVID-19 cases at another correctional centre were announced. Twenty-eight people tested positive at the Matsqui Institution, which is also in Abbotsford.
CSC did not provide any details on the severity of the inmates' illnesses at either facility, or how COVID-19 may have been introduced into the prison population.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
