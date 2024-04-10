2 dead, suspect shot by police after incident in northern B.C.

Two people are dead and a suspect is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting and subsequent police standoff in northern B.C., according to Mounties.

The incident unfolded over several hours from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Tsay Keh Dene, a remote First Nation about 430 kilometres north of Prince George.

Local RCMP received a report of shots fired in a home “with injuries to multiple people,” and arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the B.C. RCMP explained in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were found dead inside the residence, police said.

At the home, Mounties reportedly found a man with a firearm, who then ran to another residence nearby.

Police then “set up containment” and called in the North District Critical Incident Program, which includes members of the Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiator teams.

Mounties said negotiations with the suspect began just after midnight Wednesday.

“Following several hours of negotiations, the North District Emergency Response Team and supporting elements deployed and arrived at approximately 5:40 a.m.,” the release reads. “Negotiations deteriorated, resulting in ERT deploying a chemical irritant into the residence.”

The man reportedly emerged from the home with a firearm, and officers shot “an extended range impact munition and their firearms, striking him.”

He was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious, but non-life-threatening.

The RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit is now investigating the two people’s deaths, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will be looking into the police shooting.

In its own release, the IIO said it will “seek to confirm the details leading up to and during the interaction with police, as well as whether any force used was necessary, proportionate and justified under the circumstances.”

The IIO is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-855-446-8477.