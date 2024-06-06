2 dead after crash at private motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan

Two people are dead after a crash at a motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said the victims were participating in a private event at Area 27 – a facility outside Oliver that boasts a "world-class" 4.83-kilometre racetrack – when the sports car they were in crashed into a cement barrier at high speed.

"Tragically, both the driver and passenger succumbed to injuries they sustained," Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

Grandy said criminality is "not believed to be a factor," and that the only investigation into the deaths would be handled by the B.C. Coroners Service.

The driver involved was experienced but appears to have "lost control in the braking zone" for a turn on Area 27's circuit, according to a statement from the company.

It's unclear what connection the driver and passenger might have had to one another. Both police and Area 27 said they would not be providing any further details, including the names of the deceased.

"The entire team at Area 27 is sending its deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and the motorsports community," the company said.