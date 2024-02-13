VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 crashes involving pedestrians in less than 2 hours under investigation in Surrey

    Surrey RCMP at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a driver on Feb. 12, 2024. Surrey RCMP at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a driver on Feb. 12, 2024.
    Share

    Mounties in Surrey are investigating two crashes involving pedestrians that happened just 90 minutes apart Monday night.

    The first happened shortly after 9 p.m. on 152nd Street near 68 Avenue. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a semi, police said in a news release.

    "The driver of the truck is co-operating with police," the statement from Surrey RCMP said. "The investigation is in the very early stages and police are working to determine what factors may have led to this unfortunate circumstance."

    Anyone with dash-cam video from the area taken between 9 and 9:15 p.m. is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

    A second, separate incident happened less than an hour and a half later on 82nd Avenue near 122A Street. Police said in a news release a woman was rushed to hospital with severe injuries after the crash, adding the driver "stopped momentarily," but then "proceeded to flee south on 122A street."

    Now, Mounties are looking for a "smaller-model," dark-coloured SUV they say was involved in the hit-and-run. Police said the vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

    Anyone with information about that incident or with dash-cam video from the area taken between 10:30 and 11 p.m. should contact Surrey RCMP. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News