2 charged in alleged New Westminster kidnapping, assault

Two men have been charged after an alleged kidnapping and assault in New Westminster last month, where the victim was held for four days before being found by police.

New Westminster Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said the victim – who is believed to be connected to the drug trade – suffered minor injuries.

"After an extensive police investigation led by our major crime unit, the hostage was recovered and transported to hospital," Leaver said.

In a news release announcing charges had been laid, Leaver said the victim was found and suspects were arrested within 24 hours of police receiving "credible information that a New Westminster resident had been kidnapped."

Richard Favel, 38, has been charged with uttering threats, assault and assault with a weapon. Jess Hereemma, 45, has been charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

"This was a targeted event, so we don't believe that there's any risk to the public in relation to this, people who are involved in the drug trade know that they're putting themselves at risk. So as far as the public goes, we don't believe that there's any further concern," Leaver said.

Investigators do, however, believe there could be witnesses who have not yet spoken to police. Anyone who saw "suspicious activity" on the 500 block of Front Street on the evening of Aug. 16 to call the major crimes unit at 604-529-2430.