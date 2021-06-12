VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford say they have arrested two people in connection to an apparent stabbing in the city Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Countess Street, near Peardonville Road, at 1:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

When they arrived, police found a person suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, police said. They did not indicate the severity of the victim's injuries.

Officers later located and arrested two suspects in the incident, police said, noting that they believe the victim and the suspects know each other.

Police said they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 604-859-5225 and cite file number 21-25306.

Investigators are particularly interested in reviewing dash cam and surveillance video from the area around the intersection of Peardonville Road and Countess Street that was recorded between 1 p.m. and the time police arrived Friday.