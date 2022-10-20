1st snowfall of season brings special weather statements to B.C. highways

The long-awaited shift from summer to fall is taking shape in B.C., with the first snow of the season expected to fall on elevated highways this weekend.

Special weather statements are in effect along parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3. Environment Canada issued the advisory early Thursday morning, and says it won’t be lifted until at least Friday evening.

Drivers planning to travel between Hope and Merritt, or between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass, will be impacted.

The weather agency predicts snow will start falling in those areas sometime in the morning or afternoon tomorrow. Roughly two to three centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate near the highway summits.

Starting Oct.1, winter tires or chains are required on most B.C. highways, especially those that travel through mountain passes. Drivers can return to switch back to regular tires after March 31 or April 30, depending on the route.