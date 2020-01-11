VANCOUVER -- A 17-year-old boy has died and a 19-year-old female passenger is in hospital with unknown injuries following a car accident in West Vancouver Saturday morning.

West Vancouver police say the accident happened in the 6300 block of Marine Drive at around 4 a.m., when the 2002 BMW first crashed into a traffic sign and then into a telephone pole. The 17-year-old driver was a North Vancouver resident, police said.

Police are now investigating what caused the crash, but believe speed was a factor because of the significant damage to the car.

It's not common for police to catch drivers speeding on that part of Marine Dr., Sgt. Paul Faris told CTV News, and the road has recently had traffic calming features installed. It's also adjacent to a school zone.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, has dash cam video or any other information can call West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.