VANCOUVER -- One man has been taken into custody after a police standoff in North Vancouver that lasted more than four hours.

Lynn Valley Road between Highway 1 and William Avenue was closed on Friday afternoon as police investigated a report of a man with a gun.

At about 1:30 p.m., a resident living on Lynn Valley Road phoned police to say a person living in the basement suite had a handgun, according to Mounties.

North Vancouver RCMP, a crisis negotiator and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team all responded to the area and were negotiating with the man. Police tweeted just after 6 p.m. that the man had been taken into custody by officers at the scene and that the road had been reopened to traffic.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident, according to police.

TransLink rerouted the 228 and 255 buses in the area during the incident, but service was returning to normal as of 6:30 p.m.

