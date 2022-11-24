15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riot

Just over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.

The individuals are accused of destroying property at the PNE Amphitheatre, and putting other concert-goers in danger, over the last-minute cancellation of the headline act at the Breakout Festival on Sept. 18.

Since releasing photos of the first 10 suspects on Nov. 1, Vancouver police have positively identified almost all of those suspects, according to a release Thursday.

“With tips from the public, we’ve already identified several people who participated in dangerous and destructive behavior during the Breakout Festival riot,” Const.Tania Visintin wrote.

“Now, we’re again asking everyone to look hard at these newly released pictures to help us hold these additional suspects accountable.”

Chaos broke out at the event, which was attended by roughly 5,200 people, when headliner Lil Baby's show was cancelled shortly before he was scheduled to take the stage.

The venue suffered $300,000 worth of damage due to the mayhem, which spilled out into residential streets nearby.

Visitin and spokesperson for the PNE, Laura Ballance, will speak to media at 11 a.m, Thursday to provide an update on the investigation.

According to police, many of the suspects turned themselves in after seeing their own pictures online.

Photos of the outstanding suspects, which there are now a total of 18, can be viewed online at VPD.ca. To make it easy for people to report information about the suspects to investigators, an online submission form is available on the same website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.