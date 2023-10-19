Vancouver

    • 12-year-old boy killed in Pitt Meadows, B.C., collision identified

    Chace Nicol has been identified as the 12-year-old boy struck and killed by a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Oct. 18, 2023. Chace Nicol has been identified as the 12-year-old boy struck and killed by a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Oct. 18, 2023.

    The 12-year-old cyclist who was killed by a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows, B.C., this week has been identified as Chace Nicol.

    Authorities said the boy was cycling to school Wednesday morning when he was struck at the intersection of 116A Avenue and 196B Street.

    The victim's name was shared on an online fundraiser set up to support his grieving family, which had collected more than $49,000 by early Thursday afternoon.

    The tragedy left many in the Pitt Meadows community shocked and heartbroken, including those who knew Nicol as a cheerful young football player.

    "Everyone loved him," said Dave Sponchia, president of the Meadow Ridge Football Association. "I am not sure, in the years I've known him, if I ever saw him without a smile. And it was contagious – you couldn't help but smile or laugh when you were with him."

    Nicol was known by the nickname "Crunch," according to Sponchia, who said the young player was beloved by not just teammates, but parents and coaches as well.

    "He was a happy soul that has been taken unfairly, way too early," he added.

    While the cause of the crash has not been confirmed, Ridge Meadows RCMP said the driver of the recycling truck remained at the scene, and that impairment does not appear to be a factor.

    "Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families of everyone involved," Insp. Martin Guay said in a statement.

    The RCMP's investigation into the incident remains active, and authorities asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam or surveillance video from the area to come forward.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner 

