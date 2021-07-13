VANCOUVER -- More evacuation orders are in place for properties close to a large wildfire burning near Kamloops, B.C.

BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday morning "increased fire behaviour" at the Sparks Lake wildfire in the past 24 hours has led to evacuation orders for 110 more properties because of the "potential danger to life and safety."

Anyone at the affected homes must leave the area immediately.

The properties in the latest evacuation order are:

3037 and 3040 Dale Rd.

6304 to 6436 Frederick Rd.

9552 to 9596 Harbridge Dr.

9620 to 9792 Meadow Rd.

9540 to 10070 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

More properties are identified in this map.

"As there is no commercial lodging available in Kamloops if one of the properties under evacuation order is your primary residence, and you can stay with friends or family please report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Pkwy. in Kamloops," a notice from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District says.

"If you cannot stay with friends or family please report to the Emergency Services Reception Centre located at Prestige Harbourfront Resort located at 251 Harbourfront Dr. NW, Salmon Arm."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.