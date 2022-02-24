10-year sentence for attempted murder suspect seen jumping out of burning van in Langley, RCMP say

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a bizarre attempted murder at a Langley hotel in November 2020, according to Langley RCMP.

Police said the sentence stems from an incident at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Nov. 17, 2020. That day, a man and a woman were found suffering gunshot wounds outside the hotel's front entrance.

"A gold van was reported fleeing the scene and was found burning a short time later in Walnut Grove," Langley RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

"Two males were seen jumping from the burning vehicle as it rolled through the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street."

Joshua Mitchel Paz, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted murder of the male victim. He received a 10-year prison sentence for the offence on Tuesday.

Paz was also sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated assault of the female victim, police said, noting that the sentences would be served concurrently.

The second suspect in the case, 24-year-old Chilliwack resident Ishaan Mutneja, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder, according to police, who added his trial is scheduled to begin in April.

Langley RCMP said information and dash cam video from members of the public were "vital" to advancing their investigation in the case.