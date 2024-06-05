10-year-old boy reported missing from Chetwynd, B.C., found safe: RCMP

Mounties say a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in Chetwynd, B.C., Wednesday has been found safe.

The boy had been last seen at about 3 p.m. and police sent out a new release asking for the public's help to locate him about 90 minutes later.

Both police and local search and rescue crews were involved in the search for the missing boy.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Mounties said the boy was found and is safe.