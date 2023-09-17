1 week after triple stabbing, Chinatown community remains resilient and hopeful for positive change
It's been exactly one week since a 64-year-old man allegedly stabbed three strangers in an unprovoked attack at the the Light Up Chinatown festival.
Many in the community are still struggling to cope, but remain resilient and hopeful that a positive change is on the horizon, including Emmanuelle Rousseau and Boyd Thomson, who have been running Stretch, a yoga studio in Chinatown, for 10 years.
While business is flourishing, they said the neighbourhood is not.
“My heart breaks every day," said Thomson.
“I’ve here for over 15 years now and it’s been in a slow decline," he continued.
He admitted that he's gotten more cynical over the years.
“There was a time where if I saw someone in need, I would stop and help them and now I literally step over bodies on my way home and I only live three blocks away. And I live by an elementary school and I see horrible things," Thomson said.
“If you helped in all the places where you saw a need for help, you wouldn’t make it a block," he added.
The business owners say crime and violence are taking a heavy toll on the community.
“It’s not the first time something dramatic has happened in the neighborhood, so we’re quite upset," said Rousseau.
“There’s not a lot of us left. Downstairs it’s empty. It’s been empty for three years. Everything's for rent. It’s quite sketchy out there and it doesn’t feel safe for nobody," she continued.
They say they are seeing some positive change in the neighbourhood, but more needs to be done from a political level and individually.
“What else can we do? Can we turn some of the alleys into greenways like they did in Montreal? Can we have more artists getting involved?” Rousseau said.
“What’s amazing about Chinatown in Vancouver is that there’s a lot of people that are passionate about being part of the future of it," she continued.
Kevin Rigney hopes to be part of that change with his new business in Chinatown, Raven Coffee Company.
“I think there’s ups and downs in any community and I think in order to move forward into the future, we need to support each other and bring in the energy that we want to see you," he said.
"I think I can help with that," he added.
The community remains resilient, continuing to hold events, such as the Chinatown Dance Party and Sid Chow Tan Film Screening on Saturday.
"The stigma was really bad before because I always perceived Chinatown as a place I wouldn't go alone, I wouldn't go at night. Something like that. But now I see people who are actually nice. I feel like that's great. It changes the image," said attendee Elizabeth Guan.
Now working to move past what happened, residents and business owners hope last week's violent attack will prompt real change in the neighbourhood they cherish dearly.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
Montreal developer repurposes staircase space to create tiny homes amid housing crisis
Across the country, housing spaces are limited, particularly in bustling downtown neighbourhoods – a challenge that is leading some developers and tenants to repurpose overlooked spaces into unconventional homes, such as a Montreal project turning staircases into tiny housing units.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
The spotlight is on Ukraine at UN leaders' gathering, but is there room for other global priorities?hering, but is there room for other global priorities?
The war in Ukraine and its visiting president take centre stage at the United Nations this week, but developing countries will be vying for the spotlight as well as they push for faster action on poverty and inequality at the first full-on meeting of world leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel three years ago.
Tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall recorded in the Maritimes during Lee
Parts of Southern Nova Scotia and the Atlantic shore, reported winds that reached tropical storm force on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
Auto collision kills 4 Greek rescue workers dispatched to flood-stricken Libya, health minister says
Four Greek rescue workers dispatched to Libya following devastating flooding in the eastern city of Derna were killed in an automobile collision on Sunday, Libya's health minister said.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island MLA ousted from BC NDP, Premier David Eby says
Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.
-
2 stabbed, suspect arrested in Sooke: RCMP
Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Sooke Saturday evening, Mounties said.
-
Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
Three minor earthquakes rattled a seismically active area off British Columbia's coast on Sunday without causing any damages or triggering tsunami activity.
Calgary
-
Global petroleum Congress kicks off in Calgary
Major energy players from around the globe are in Calgary for the start of a five day conference at the BMO Centre and Big Four buildings at Stampede Park.
-
19-year-old charged in Marlborough CTrain station death
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in Marlborough Saturday night.
-
3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
Edmonton
-
Sunday morning fire in Leduc displaces 3 families, knocks out power
Three families have been displaced by a fire in Leduc early Sunday morning.
-
RCMP ask for help finding robbery suspects in northern Alberta
RCMP are asking the public to help find two men wanted for a robbery and a firearms offence near Cadotte Lake.
-
'It's been a godsend': annual walk supports free housing for first responders being treated in Edmonton
Edmontonians gathered Sunday morning in support of military members, veterans and first responders in need of medical treatment in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Victoria Park Station
A man has been critically injured after being stabbed at a TTC subway station in the east end.
-
Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four people are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.
-
Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
Montreal
-
One year ago, Montreal police shot Ronny Kay. His family says they still don't know much else
Ronny Kay was considered an important figure in Montreal’s Chinese community. He was a businessman, a part-time actor, and his friends and family say he was active in his neighbourhood.
-
Montreal man says grandfather's grave marker missing from cemetery
A Montreal man is wondering what happened to his grandfather's grave marker. It used to be in the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery, but now, he says, it’s nowhere to be found. “I was like, ‘this is weird, there's nothing here,’” Andre Drouin told CTV News. “I went up and down 15 times just to make sure I wasn't going loco.”
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News Montreal at 6 for Sept. 17, 2023
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 with Amanda Kline for Sept. 17, 2023
Winnipeg
-
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in Winnipeg
Hundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
-
NDP promises new CancerCare building, Liberals talk tuition rebate
It was another day of campaigning for Manitoba's NDP and Liberal parties, as both made platform announcements Sunday ahead of next month's provincial election.
-
'Biggest pop of colour': The new mural at Bord-Aire Community Centre
A St. James community centre has a new look after a local mural artist was commissioned to add a few splashes of colour to its walls.
Saskatoon
-
'Open drug use is rampant,' Saskatoon community support officers say
Saskatoon’s community support officers say they responded to record numbers of calls over the summer, with services to help those struggling with addictions and mental health issues only dwindling.
-
Crash on Sask. highway lodged vehicle 'over 100 feet into the bush'
A highway crash northeast of Prince Albert on Saturday night sent a vehicle flying over 100 feet into the woods, local firefighters say.
-
Electric alternatives on full display at Saskatoon EV show
The organizers behind Sask-EV are buzzing with excitement as they witness the progress made by the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
Regina
-
'I know our ways won’t be lost': Treaty 4 fire keeper celebrates 31 years of stoking the flames
For Nevada Ironchild – it's been his duty for over three decades. Ensuring the sacred flame never goes out.
-
Racing a family affair for many as drivers wrap up season at King's Park Speedway
Drivers started their engines and enjoyed some quality time on the track as the 2023 racing season neared its end at Saskatchewan's King's Park Speedway.
-
Moose Jaw police arrest second suspect in home invasion, attempted murder
A second suspect was arrested in connection to a Moose Jaw home invasion where a man was stabbed and shot in the head.
Atlantic
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
Clean-up efforts underway in Halifax after post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee left behind debris, damaged property and power outages for many to clean up in Halifax.
-
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
London
-
Arrests made in morning kidnapping in Sarnia
Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sarnia Police Service received a report from a concerned citizen saying someone had been assaulted by two people and forced into a vehicle.
-
Civic leaders react to Cami shutdown
Less than a year after it opened, the re-tooled Cami electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll is facing its first lengthy shutdown.
-
Memorial held for two teen victims of fatal car crash
A memorial was held Saturday for two southwestern Ontario teens who were killed in a Norwich Township collision in early August.
Northern Ontario
-
Another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont., one passenger killed, driver charged
A 39-year-old from southern Ontario has died in the northeastern following an ATV crash involving an impaired driver on Saturday, police say.
-
Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
-
Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'
Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The future appears uncertain for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. In an email, the organization said it would not be “commencing our season this week” and no events appear on their online calendar.
-
-
Teens learn the ropes of emergency service professions at Waterloo camp
Young people got a unique opportunity to explore their career options this weekend at the Emergency Services Career Camp in Waterloo.