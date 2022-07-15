1 person unaccounted for after East Vancouver rooftop parking lot collapse: fire officials

One person remains unaccounted for after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry confirmed on social media Friday they're still looking for one individual. Two other people were taken to hospital Thursday afternoon, though details on the extent of their injuries weren't provided.

"We have specialized heavy equipment and structural collapse expertise doing everything they can," Fry said.

The collapse happened just before 1:30 p.m. at a building on Lougheed Highway between Rupert Street and Boundary Road, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

"A Bobcat was doing some work on the section of the parkade roof that gave way," Asst. Chief Dan Moberg told CTV News Thursday. "A section of the rooftop parking lot then collapsed onto an office space below."

In an email to CTV News, B.C. Emergency Health Services said four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were taken to hospital.