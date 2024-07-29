1 person seriously injured in Delta crash

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in Delta Monday morning between a semi-truck and a car, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the scene on River Road in the Tilbury Industrial area at around 8:10 a.m.

"The collision involved a semi-truck and a passenger car and has resulted in serious injuries to one person," the Delta Police Department said in a statement.

"The second driver was unharmed. The injured driver has been transported to hospital and is receiving medical care."

Although police did not say which vehicle the injured person was in, photos and video from the scene show extensive damage to a car which is almost entirely crushed underneath the truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, police did note that Monday was the first day the region has seen rain after a stretch of hot, dry weather.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers that a rainfall following a dry spell does cause the roads to become more slippery than anticipated," a spokesperson for the department said.

River Road between 92 Street and Alexander Road was closed soon after the crash and remained closed as of 12: 30 p.m.