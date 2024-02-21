VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 person killed after crane's load comes crashing down at Vancouver construction site

    First responders were called to the scene of a "crane incident" at the Oakridge Park development on Feb. 21, 2024. First responders were called to the scene of a "crane incident" at the Oakridge Park development on Feb. 21, 2024.
    One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services confirmed the death just before 6 p.m., saying there were no other injuries.

    More than 1,700 workers were evacuated from a construction site at the massive Oakridge Park development in Vancouver after an incident involving a crane Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene on Cambie Street near West 41st Avenue just after 3 p.m. after a load fell from a crane, according to a spokesperson for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

    Capt. Matthew Trudeau said he could not yet comment on if anyone was injured or how severely.

    While the crane itself remains intact, a technical rescue team from the fire department is on-site to stabilize what remains of its load. The load that came crashing down also damaged the lower floors of the under-construction building, Trudeau said

    Multiple agencies have been called in to assist with the response, which the fire department described as a "crane incident" in a social media post.

    The Vancouver Police Department has closed Cambie Street between West 41st and West 45th avenues.

    WorkSafe BC, in an email, described the incident as "serious" and said a team of investigators has been "mobilized," but did not provide any additional details.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

