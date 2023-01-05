1 person hospitalized after SkyTrain stabbing in New Westminster

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C -

One man has been hospitalized after a stabbing on board a SkyTrain in New Westminster on Wednesday.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called to Columbia station around 7 p.m. over a reported fight between two people and requested the support of the New Westminster Police Department shortly after.

“When officers arrived they discovered one person suffering from apparent stab wounds,” Const. Amanda Steed wrote in an email to CTV News.

The victim was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested nearby.

“A New Westminster Police Department patrol officer recognizes someone matching the suspect description and arrested this suspect on 4th Street,” reads a NWPD statement released Thursday morning.

Investigators are recommending two charges—one for aggravated assault and another for assault with a weapon.

“At this time we believe the suspect and victim are known to each other,” NWPD Sgt. Justin Thom wrote in the release.

Police say a knife was located inside Columbia SkyTrain Station, which has reopened after a brief closure Wednesday night.

Anyone who witnessed the fight is asked to contact NWPD at 604-525-5411.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Becca Clarkson