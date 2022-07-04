1 man injured in shooting near Burnaby cemetery, suspect at large

One man was injured in a shooting near a Burnaby, B.C., cemetery Monday morning, according to the RCMP.

Mounties said officers were called to the area of Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street, beside the Ocean View Cemetery, at around 11:20 a.m. and found a 59-year-old man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

“I heard six or seven gunshots in a row,” a neighbour named Lindsay told CTV news. “I was scared.”

Lindsay said she immediately told her three-year-old son to run inside for safety.

“(It's) very unnerving for something like that to happen, people are using weapons in broad daylight now,” she said.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in front of a house registered to Ronaldo Lising, a man with the same name is a well-known B.C. Hells Angel with convictions for a variety of crimes, including drugs, weapons and assault offences.

Police won't confirm the man's identity, but say he is known to police, and that they believe the shooting is targetted.

However, they say residents of the neighbourhood should not fear any further violence. While the investigation is still in its early stages, authorities believe the shooting happened in the area where the man was located.

"We don't have any indicators at this time to say that there will be retaliation, people can jump to conclusions, people generally do," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP.

"What were basically saying to the public right now is we don't believe there's an ongoing threat to public safety," he added.

Police also say the suspect remains at large.

"We are looking for assistance, if anyone happened to be in the area and didn't come forward, or if anyone was driving in the area between say 11 o'clock and 11:30 this morning, please come forward if you have dash cam video," said Kalanj.

Those who can assist the investigatino are urged to call the detachment at 604-646-9999.