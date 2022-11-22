1 man in hospital after shooting in Burnaby

BURNABY, B.C. -

A man is in hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Burnaby.

The shots rang out at a home in the Cascade Heights neighbourhood.

RCMP were called to Nithsdale Street and Smith Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving reports that someone had been shot inside a home.

The property remained behind police tape the next morning, as investigators pieced together what happened there.

The violence caused a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood.

One man was rushed to hospital with what RCMP described as non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information about his identity has been released.

Officers taped off Nithsdale Street and the alley behind the home.

Investigators could be seen scouring the area for evidence and talking to neighbours.

RCMP said Tuesday morning that it was too early in the investigation to determine if the shooting is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police have also not shared any details about a possible suspect or suspects.