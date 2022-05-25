1 man hurt in Maple Ridge shooting: RCMP

(Scott Connorton / CTV News Vancouver) (Scott Connorton / CTV News Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results

While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener