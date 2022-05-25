1 man hurt in Maple Ridge shooting: RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an early morning shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left one man in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Mounties were called to McDougal Street near 113B Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired.

“Police arrived on scene to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner of Ridge Meadows RCMP in a news release.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News that two paramedic ground crews responded and a patient was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

“The victim is known to police and the Ridge Meadows investigators have engaged with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit regarding any intelligence and information sharing, and will continue to liaise with CFSEU-BC as the investigation progresses,” wrote Klaussner.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit was still in the evidence-gathering stage Wednesday morning, but said the shooting did not appear to be random.

However, that was little comfort to neighbours who live nearby.

They told CTV News they heard about five gunshots in a row and saw the driver of a light-coloured Mazda flee the scene.

Police tape blocked off a large portion of McDougal Street and pylons could be seen near an open garage door.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department says it responded to reports of a vehicle fire on River Road about 20 minutes after the shots were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Geoff Spriggs says when crews arrived the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Spriggs said Wednesday morning that it was too early to say what might have caused the fire, but added that the investigation had been handed over to the RCMP.

The fire was extinguished but the damaged vehicle could still be seen on the road as of 8 a.m., with a police cruiser parked nearby.

Officers have not provided any information or confirmed the incidents are connected.

In some cases of gang-related shootings, a burned get-away vehicle is found a short time after the shooting is reported, but as of 10:30 a.m., police had not confirmed if that was the case in this incident.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or those with dash camera video, or residential video surveillance to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Scott Connorton in Maple Ridge