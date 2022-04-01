1 man dead, 2 suspects in custody after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Two people are in custody after a man was killed in a shooting in Surrey Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that officers were called to 97 Avenue near 126 Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found that a 48-year-old man had been shot inside a home. The victim was taken to hospital and, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the investigation.

Mounties said two suspects fled the scene on bicycles, prompting police to flood the area to track their movements and eventually take them into custody.

“This was a very dynamic situation involving two suspects fleeing the scene of a shooting that has left a man in critical condition,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer for Surrey RCMP, in the news release.

“We are grateful for the quick arrest of these suspects by our officers and the assistance from our partners including the Air 1 Helicopter.”

Nehema Rachel, who told CTV News she lives just down the street, said it’s a normally a peaceful neighbourhood.

"It's really shocking because it's a really quiet neighbourhood and people are really friendly,” Rachel said.

"Now that I know what went on there I'm a little bit frightened."