1 in hospital after apparent stabbing in Surrey, RCMP say

Mounties are investigating an apparent stabbing in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Thursday morning that sent one man to hospital.

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of an assault with a weapon in the 129000 block of 68 Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Once they arrived on scene, Mounties found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was taken into police custody and has since been transported to Surrey RCMP cells pending further investigation.

"Initial information suggests that an altercation ensued when the victim interrupted a theft from a vehicle," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release, adding that Surrey RCMP's General Investigation Unit remained on scene Thursday afternoon and has assumed conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.