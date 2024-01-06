1 hospitalized after serious crash that closed Maple Ridge road overnight

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash in Maple Ridge that closed the Haney Bypass for several hours overnight.

The incident occurred on the bypass east of 227th Street around 7:30 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched five ground ambulances to the scene and transported one person to hospital.

Images from the scene show two damaged sedans, one white and one blue. The white car's front end is crumpled so far in on itself that it appears to be missing.

BCEHS does not confirm fatalities. CTV News reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP on Friday night to ask for more information about the crash, including whether anyone died, but has not received a response.

DriveBC reported the road closure shortly before 8 p.m., and shared a reminder that the road was closed around 9:30 p.m. It wasn't until 4 a.m. that the agency confirmed the road had reopened.