VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 hospitalized after serious crash that closed Maple Ridge road overnight

    Images from the scene show two damaged sedans, one white and one blue. The white car's front end is crumpled so far in on itself that it appears to be missing. (CTV) Images from the scene show two damaged sedans, one white and one blue. The white car's front end is crumpled so far in on itself that it appears to be missing. (CTV)

    One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash in Maple Ridge that closed the Haney Bypass for several hours overnight.

    The incident occurred on the bypass east of 227th Street around 7:30 p.m.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched five ground ambulances to the scene and transported one person to hospital.

    Images from the scene show two damaged sedans, one white and one blue. The white car's front end is crumpled so far in on itself that it appears to be missing.

    BCEHS does not confirm fatalities. CTV News reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP on Friday night to ask for more information about the crash, including whether anyone died, but has not received a response.

    DriveBC reported the road closure shortly before 8 p.m., and shared a reminder that the road was closed around 9:30 p.m. It wasn't until 4 a.m. that the agency confirmed the road had reopened.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News