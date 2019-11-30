A 40-year-old man died and another person is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Boundary Road at Marine drive early Saturday morning.

Police say one vehicle was driving south on Boundary Road at about 6 a.m. Saturday when it went airborne and collided with a northbound vehicle.

Footage of the aftermath of the crash shows one of the cars flipped over on the side of the road.

The male driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other car went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash, but say speed was likely a factor. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has video, to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

Police say this is the 13th motor vehicle death in Vancouver in 2019.