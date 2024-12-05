Renewed calls for policy changes following stabbing in downtown Vancouver

There are calls for policy changes when it comes to public safety, following Wednesday’s stabbing in Vancouver's downtown core.

Former B.C. Solicitor General and police chief Kash Heed says without urgent changes, including access to involuntary care, these incidents will keep happening in the downtown core.

“(We need) to get these people off the streets, to get them into treatment, to get them into something where they can actually live and contribute and not be a threat to society while being on our streets.”

Heed says the area has experienced violent incidents in recent months and the public is feeling uneasy.

“Just a few months ago, there was a person who had their hand cut off and a person that was stabbed by the same person”, explains Heed.

The details surrounding the stabbing are still unfolding and while there is little yet known about the suspect, the incident did occur in a very public and busy area.

“This is an area frequented by many people that live in the area, that go to coffee shops, that go to restaurants. It’s only a few blocks from where Taylor Swift is going to be performing," he said.

Despite this incident, the latest statistics from Vancouver police show a 6.6 per cent decrease in violent crime from 2023.

The VPD says funding from city council to hire more officers has helped keep crime down.

‘The status quo isn’t working’

Dr. Julian Somers is a clinical psychologist with Simon Fraser University. He says the current framework is not working.

“What we’ve seen are investments in more low barrier facilities, basically services in which people who are struggling are concentrated together and that unfortunately has been shown very clearly to result in higher rates of crime.”

Dr. Somers adds that many are losing faith in the system and their ability to receive care.

“People are giving up on themselves and unfortunately, they’re also giving up on society, all of which increases the likelihood of what we refer to as random-looking, more chaotic, crimes.”

The Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association tells CTV News that it is ‘shocked’ by Wednesday’s incident.

“This incident is one more example of the serious challenge our community is facing when it comes to public safety”, explains Jane Talbot, President and CEO of the Association.

Talbot is also calling on policy changes to address safety concerns demanding a “comprehensive, holistic approach to ensure safety of our streets.”

She adds “the status quo isn’t working and our businesses, employees, and citizens are paying the price.”