    Commuters warned of hazardous travel as fog lingers in southwestern B.C.

    Vancouver harbour is blanketed in an early morning fog, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Vancouver harbour is blanketed in an early morning fog, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    A fog advisory remains in place for commuters throughout much of southwestern British Columbia Thursday morning.

    All of Metro Vancouver, the eastern regions of Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast will experience foggy conditions until the afternoon, says Environment Canada.

    With the dense fog likely to bring near-zero visibility in some areas, the weather agency is warning travellers once again of hazardous travel during the morning commute.

    Motorists are advised to turn on their car lights and remain a safe following distance from the vehicles in front.

    The fog, brought on by a ridge of high pressure lingering over southern B.C., is set to lift completely Thursday afternoon.  

