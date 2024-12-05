Thick fog leads to flight cancellations at YVR as Taylor Swift fans fly in for sold out concerts

Environment Canada has issued more fog advisories for Metro Vancouver that have triggered dozens of flight cancellations at Vancouver airport.

It comes as tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans try to make their way to Vancouver for her sold out concerts this weekend.

“Fog conditions continue across the region, resulting in low visibility at YVR. Thank you for your patience as teams work to move people and planes safely and as quickly as possible,” wrote the airport authority in a post on X Thursday morning.

There are more than two dozen delays to arriving flights according to Vancouver International Airport's website Thursday morning.

Most of those were minimal, with less than a two hour wait. It’s unclear how many of those are specifically related to the fog.

In a warning Wednesday that the haze was impacting flights, Vancouver airport urged travellers to check the status of their flights directly with their airlines before coming to the airport.

“Seasonal weather continues to persist in several areas of the country, affecting operations at some airports across Canada today. This includes fog impacts at YVR and heavy snow at Montreal (YUL),” said a spokesperson from YVR in an email to CTV News.

Some Swifties took to social media to report their flights to Vancouver had been impacted.

Many fans have made the journey to the city just to see the singer in the final three shows of her record-breaking “Eras Tour.”

Many concert goers have hotel reservations and other bookings for sightseeing in the city.

“We appreciate everybody’s patience as teams work to move people and planes safely and as quickly as possible. We remind passengers to check the status of their flights directly with their airline or at yvr.ca,” wrote YVR.

Environment Canada warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” wrote the weather agency.

If visibility is reduced while driving, motorists are reminded to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Environment Canada says the fog will lift Thursday afternoon as a frontal system moves into the area.