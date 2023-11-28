VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border

    A road sign in Brisco, B.C., is seen in this photo uploaded to Wikimedia Commons by user Royalbroil under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/). CTV News has cropped the photo slightly. A road sign in Brisco, B.C., is seen in this photo uploaded to Wikimedia Commons by user Royalbroil under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/). CTV News has cropped the photo slightly.

    A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.

    Members of the Columbia Valley detachment received a report of the crash "north of Brisco on the Bugaboo side of the valley" around 4 p.m. on Friday, Mounties said in a statement Tuesday.

    "A hunter had observed the plane apparently have engine trouble then go down in the wooded area," the statement reads.

    "Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and Transport Canada were all advised and provided resources."

    Crews located the crash site the morning after it was reported, police said. They discovered that the pilot – who police described as "a local area resident" – was the plane's only occupant, and did not survive the impact.

    "Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot," Mounties said. "We would also like to thank all those partner agencies involved in the search for the plane."

    Police said Transport Canada will be leading the investigation into the crash. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News