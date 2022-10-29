1 dead after fire at Kamloops restaurant, RCMP say

Police and coroners are investigating after a body was found during a structure fire at a closed restaurant in Kamloops Saturday morning.

An officer noticed smoke and fire coming from the rear of the restaurant in the 100 block of Palm Street just after 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from Kamloops RCMP.

RCMP officers attempted to extinguish the blaze while waiting for Kamloops Fire Rescue to arrive, police said, adding that the fire was mostly contained to "an attached shed/outbuilding at the rear of the building."

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to the restaurant or adjacent buildings.

A body was found in the collapsed shed structure after the fire was put out, police said.

“We are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the individual," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, in the news release.

"The Kamloops RCMP Fire Investigator will be working with the RCMP Forensic Identification Service in an effort to establish the source and cause of the fire, which has yet to be determined.”

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the fire between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. or has a surveillance camera facing businesses in the 100 block of Palm Street to contact them at 250-828-3000.