VANCOUVER
Vancouver

1 dead after early morning crash in Surrey

A crash in Surrey on July 14, 2024 left one person dead. A crash in Surrey on July 14, 2024 left one person dead.
Share

One person died after a collision in Surrey early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on 144 Street near 62 Avenue at 4:38 a.m.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, one person was declared deceased at the scene,” a news release from the Surrey RCMP says.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working to identify all factors that led to this fatality.”

Drivers are being told to avoid the area while investigators are on scene and a road closure on 144 Street between 63A and 61A avenues is expected to remain in effect for “an undetermined amount of time,” according to police.

Mounties are urging witnesses and those with dashcam video to call 604-599-0502.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement

One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News