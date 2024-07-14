1 dead after early morning crash in Surrey

One person died after a collision in Surrey early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on 144 Street near 62 Avenue at 4:38 a.m.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, one person was declared deceased at the scene,” a news release from the Surrey RCMP says.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working to identify all factors that led to this fatality.”

Drivers are being told to avoid the area while investigators are on scene and a road closure on 144 Street between 63A and 61A avenues is expected to remain in effect for “an undetermined amount of time,” according to police.

Mounties are urging witnesses and those with dashcam video to call 604-599-0502.