1 dead after crash involving freight train in Langley

One person has died after a collision involving a car and a freight train in Langley Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Langley RCMP said the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and that their next of kin is being notified.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed four ambulances were dispatched to respond to the scene at Production Way and 200 Street at 7:23 a.m.

While an investigation is ongoing, police say there is no indication that the operator of the train was at fault.