1 dead, 1 injured in crash that closed Highway 3 Sunday, RCMP say

Mounties in B.C.'s Interior are investigating a crash that killed a 32-year-old man and closed Highway 3 near Keremeos for several hours Sunday morning.

Officers from the RCMP's Keremeos detachment were called to a stretch of the highway near Lawrence Ranch, west of Keremeos, just after 4 a.m., according to a news release.

When they arrived, police found that the driver of the vehicle had been ejected and was dead. They also found a 38-year-old passenger who had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers from the BC Highway Patrol and a collision analyst and reconstructionist have been tasked with investigating the crash. The cause has yet to be determined, police said.

Highway 3 was closed to traffic for several hours as a result of the collision. It reopened shortly after 11 a.m., according to DriveBC.