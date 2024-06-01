Dump trucks in B.C. now required to have in-cab warning devices

In an attempt to curb infrastructure crashes such as overpass strikes, all dump trucks of a certain height operating in B.C. are now required to have warning devices installed in-cab to alert drivers when the dump box is raised.

The new rule came into effect Saturday, and applies to any commercial vehicle with a dump box that can rise above 4.15 metres.

Drivers could face a $598 fine if caught without a warning device, which can be visual or auditory.

“Commercial vehicle infrastructure crashes cause damage, block the movement of people and goods, and create safety risks for everyone on the road,” a news release from the province reads.

“The overwhelming majority of truck drivers are responsible, but the trucking industry has called for tougher action on the small number of irresponsible operators that have caused these crashes.”

This is the latest crackdown from the government amid a wave of commercial vehicles crashing into overpasses and bridges in B.C. There have been over 40 such strikes since 2021, according to data from the transportation and infrastructure ministry. Commercial trucks have hit overpasses 14 times so far in 2024.

In March, officials brought in harsher penalties for drivers convicted in court for damaging provincial infrastructure, which could include fines of up to $100,000 and/or up to 18 months in prison.

According to the province, the warning devices cost about $500.

A ministry information bulletin notes that dump truck drivers were already required to have a warning device installed under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation. The new rule has been added to the Motor Vehicle Act Regulation, which officials say they did to make non-compliance a ticketable offence.

The province says drivers without the device could also be hit with driving prohibitions and licence suspensions, and violations will now be recorded on a carrier’s National Safety Code profile.

The regulation applies to B.C.-based carriers as well as trucks from out-of-province travelling in B.C.