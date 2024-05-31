1 dead, suspect at large after shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.
One person is dead and a suspect is at large after a shooting that drew a large police presence to Maple Ridge early Friday evening.
In a social media post shortly after 6:15 p.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were "responding to a shots-fired situation unfolding in the area of Lougheed Highway and 222 Street."
Investigators urged the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes through the city as police continue to investigate.
Later in the evening, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed that it had been deployed to investigate the death.
IHIT said Ridge Meadows RCMP was called for a report of a shooting in the area just before 5:15 p.m.
When they arrived, first responders found a man suffering life-threatening injuries, police said. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died from those injuries at the scene.
Emily Brussow works at a liquor store down the block from the shooting. She said a co-worker who walked over to Tim Hortons saw the victim before he was shot.
"I guess he had seen the guy when he was walking there," Brussow said. "And then he went to go leave Tim Hortons and walk back this way and (the victim) had been shot."
It made for a stressful afternoon of work, with sirens blaring and customers coming in to discuss what had happened.
"It makes me feel pretty uncomfortable, obviously, you know, working this close and having family in the area," Brussow said. "It's a bit of a startling situation, for sure. Not something we deal with on a regular basis."
Homicide investigators said witnesses reported seeing a male suspect fleeing the scene. Police did not report any arrests, but said "initial evidence" suggests the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.
IHIT also said it had identified the victim, but was not releasing his name to allow for proper notification of his family.
“Investigators will remain in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting security camera footage,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT, in the release.
“We are asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-camera footage from the area, to contact IHIT immediately.”
Investigators are specifically looking for video that was recorded in the area of 223 Street and Lougheed Highway between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Information can be shared by calling IHIT at 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang
The public was urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes through Maple Ridge, B.C., as police investigate the incident. (DriveBC)
