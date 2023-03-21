1 arrested after 'glass smashing spree' in Vancouver, police say

This photo posted to Twitter shows glass shattered at a bus shelter in downtown Vancouver on March 21, 2023 (Credit: Twitter/@Eddy_Elmer) This photo posted to Twitter shows glass shattered at a bus shelter in downtown Vancouver on March 21, 2023 (Credit: Twitter/@Eddy_Elmer)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener