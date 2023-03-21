1 arrested after 'glass smashing spree' in Vancouver, police say

One man has been arrested after what police describe as a "glass smashing spree" in Downtown Vancouver.

Officers were called to the intersection of Granville and Georgia streets around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports that a man was smashing glass at bus shelters with a hammer, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

Witnesses called 911 and "briefly detained" the suspect while awaiting police, the statement continues. In all, authorities say more than 20 panes of glass were "intentionally shattered."

Sergey Kurmanaev, 47,-man was taken into custody and charged with one count of mischief over $5,000.