Police seek 'distinct' pickup truck in connection to Port Coquitlam boat theft

Police in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying and locating a suspect vehicle in a boat theft investigation.

The vehicle in question is a four-door pickup truck with 'distinct' flames painted on the driver's side, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white surveillance photo of the vehicle with their appeal.

Police said the truck was spotted towing away a boat and trailer that had been parked near Broadway Street and Langan Avenue around 11 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Mounties also included a photo of the stolen boat with their release, describing it as a blue boat with a grey cover and one outboard engine, which was sitting on a white boat trailer.

Anyone who has information or dash cam video related to the stolen boat or the truck should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-28776, police said.