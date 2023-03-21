1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey: RCMP

Surrey RCMP respond to the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that drove onto the sidewalk on Monday, March 20. Mounties say the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the driver has been arrested, and an investigation is underway. (Credit: Shane MacKichan) Surrey RCMP respond to the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that drove onto the sidewalk on Monday, March 20. Mounties say the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the driver has been arrested, and an investigation is underway. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener