1 airlifted after semi truck crash that closed highway in Surrey

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a semi truck rollover on Highway 17 in Surrey Friday.

Video from the scene shows paramedics loading a patient into an air ambulance. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News the call came in just before 11 a.m. An air ambulance, a ground ambulance, an advanced care unit and a supervisor were all dispatched.

One patient was treated at the scene and airlifted, BCEHS said. It did not comment on the patient's condition.

DriveBC began warning motorists around 11:20 a.m. that a vehicle incident was blocking traffic on Highway 17 between Highway 1 and 104 Avenue in Surrey.

The road was closed in both directions for a short time, but eastbound lanes have since reopened, according to DriveBC.

At the scene, a semi truck can be seen on its side on an embankment next to the roadway. The roof of the truck's cabin has been cut or ripped open, and the trailer is badly deformed from the crash.

CTV News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information about the crash. This story will be updated if a response is received.