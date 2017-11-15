

CTV Vancouver





A 20-year-old athlete who was convicted of manslaughter for his part in a deadly attack outside a Burnaby, B.C. SkyTrain station has been sentenced to spend less than six months behind bars.

Prosecutors had argued Taitusi Vikilani should be put away for four years, a sentence that would have prevented the young immigrant from appealing a potential deportation order.

Though Vikilani has spent almost his entire life in Canada, having moved from Tonga with his family when he was three, he never applied for citizenship.

The judge credited the former rugby player, who was once on Team Canada's radar, for good behaviour since his arrest, and described the crime as an alcohol-fueled mistake. On top of his prison term of six months minus a day, Vikilani was also given three years' probation.

The court heard the victim, 27-year-old James Enright, was killed after standing up for a woman Vikilani had punched in the face late at night in a parking lot back in February 2015.

She and Enright were sitting in a car outside Edmonds SkyTrain Station when they saw Vikilani and fellow athlete Jesse Sellam, who had just left a drunken party, fighting with a group of men.

Prosecutors said Vikilani saw Enright's friend recording the altercation on her cellphone and decided to approach the car and punch her. Enright stepped out to intervene, at which point Sellam stabbed him in the heart and Vikilani punched him in the face.

While Vikilani didn't deal the fatal blow, the court found him partially responsible for Enright's death.