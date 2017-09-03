As temperature records fall across the Lower Mainland, experts are warning that smoke from wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior and western United States could return to the region.

“The wind pattern is looking favourable for the smoke to come back into the city here, beginning significantly for tomorrow and maybe Tuesday,” Environment Canada meteorologist Ross MacDonald told CTV News.

Metro Vancouver already experienced its longest-ever air quality alert in July and August. On Tuesday, officials issued another air quality advisory, this time lasting less than 24 hours.

Officials have not issued another air quality advisory since, but are likely to do so if the dangerously small particles associated with the wildfire smoke, known as PM 2.5 particles, re-enter Metro Vancouver skies.

If the smoke does come back, MacDonald urged those prone to respiratory complications, children and the elderly to limit strenuous activity.

The news comes during what has already been an unseasonably warm Labour Day weekend.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement citing a “strong ridge of high pressure that's building over British Columbia.”

Temperatures in Vancouver peaked at 32 C on Sunday, breaking the 1988 record of 29.3 C.

In the Fraser Valley, daily highs have been in the mid to high 30s over the long weekend.

“Computer weather models continue to indicate that the ridge will be quite persistent with the hot weather lasting until at least Wednesday,” the statement warned.

The alert covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, parts of the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands and most of Vancouver Island.

This weekend’s abnormally high temperatures are yet another anomaly in what has been a year of extreme weather in the province.

The past winter shattered snowfall records in B.C. That season was followed by the wettest spring season on record and by the driest July and August in more than 70 years.

And experts say this trend shows no signs of stopping.

“It’s quite unseasonable…We’re likely to see some temperature records fall in the next few days,” MacDonald said.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald